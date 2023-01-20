SVP Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.81 crore, down 25.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.81 crore in December 2022 down 25.79% from Rs. 406.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.29 crore in December 2022 down 48.36% from Rs. 41.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.82 crore in December 2022 down 19.9% from Rs. 94.66 crore in December 2021.

SVP Global shares closed at 31.60 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.28% returns over the last 6 months and -57.09% over the last 12 months.