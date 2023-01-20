English
    SVP Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.81 crore, down 25.79% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 301.81 crore in December 2022 down 25.79% from Rs. 406.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.29 crore in December 2022 down 48.36% from Rs. 41.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.82 crore in December 2022 down 19.9% from Rs. 94.66 crore in December 2021.

    SVP Global shares closed at 31.60 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.28% returns over the last 6 months and -57.09% over the last 12 months.

    SVP Global Textiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations286.37294.10406.69
    Other Operating Income15.44----
    Total Income From Operations301.81294.10406.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials185.19134.82249.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.4746.13-9.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.3211.296.59
    Depreciation28.7421.6321.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.0163.1270.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.0817.1268.16
    Other Income----5.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.0817.1273.16
    Interest52.6337.4731.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.55-20.3541.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.55-20.3541.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.55-20.3541.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.55-20.3541.23
    Minority Interest26.8447.51--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.2927.1641.23
    Equity Share Capital12.6512.6512.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-1.073.26
    Diluted EPS-0.44-1.073.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-1.073.26
    Diluted EPS-0.44-1.073.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

