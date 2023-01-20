SVP Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.81 crore, down 25.79% Y-o-Y
January 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 301.81 crore in December 2022 down 25.79% from Rs. 406.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.29 crore in December 2022 down 48.36% from Rs. 41.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.82 crore in December 2022 down 19.9% from Rs. 94.66 crore in December 2021.
SVP Global shares closed at 31.60 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.28% returns over the last 6 months and -57.09% over the last 12 months.
|SVP Global Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|286.37
|294.10
|406.69
|Other Operating Income
|15.44
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|301.81
|294.10
|406.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|185.19
|134.82
|249.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|25.47
|46.13
|-9.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.32
|11.29
|6.59
|Depreciation
|28.74
|21.63
|21.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.01
|63.12
|70.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.08
|17.12
|68.16
|Other Income
|--
|--
|5.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.08
|17.12
|73.16
|Interest
|52.63
|37.47
|31.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.55
|-20.35
|41.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.55
|-20.35
|41.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.55
|-20.35
|41.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.55
|-20.35
|41.23
|Minority Interest
|26.84
|47.51
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|21.29
|27.16
|41.23
|Equity Share Capital
|12.65
|12.65
|12.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-1.07
|3.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-1.07
|3.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-1.07
|3.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-1.07
|3.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited