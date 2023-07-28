SVC Superchem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 29.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 29.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 up 2.93% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 15.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

SVC Superchem shares closed at 2.54 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.90% returns over the last 6 months and -22.80% over the last 12 months.