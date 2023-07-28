English
    SVC Superchem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 29.78% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SVC Superchem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 29.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 up 2.93% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 15.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    SVC Superchem shares closed at 2.54 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.90% returns over the last 6 months and -22.80% over the last 12 months.

    SVC Superchem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.12--0.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.12--0.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.070.08
    Depreciation0.480.480.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.110.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.60-0.67-0.61
    Other Income0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.59-0.66-0.61
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.59-0.66-0.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.59-0.66-0.61
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.59-0.66-0.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.59-0.66-0.61
    Equity Share Capital161.86161.86161.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.40-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.40-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

