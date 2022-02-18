SVC Superchem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 38.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 38.65% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021 up 10.61% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 up 29.63% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

SVC Superchem shares closed at 5.14 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)