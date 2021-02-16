SVC Superchem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 199.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2020 up 199.56% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020 down 197.17% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020 down 8% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

SVC Superchem shares closed at 1.22 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.49% returns over the last 6 months and 8.93% over the last 12 months.