Svarnim Trade U Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 95.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 95.02% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 up 99.8% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.