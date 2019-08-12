Svarnim Trade U Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 96.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2019 down 96.87% from Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 98.94% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 100% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2018.