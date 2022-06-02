 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Svaraj Trading Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 81.47% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Svaraj Trading & Agencies are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 81.47% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 151.72% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 80.43% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.

Svaraj Trading shares closed at 8.94 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.34% returns over the last 6 months and 120.74% over the last 12 months.

Svaraj Trading & Agencies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 0.11 0.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 0.11 0.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.07
Depreciation 0.01 -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.03 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 0.02 0.10
Other Income 0.14 0.05 0.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 0.08 0.46
Interest -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.08 0.08 0.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.08 0.08 0.46
Tax 0.18 -- 0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 0.08 0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 0.08 0.20
Equity Share Capital 14.75 14.75 14.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.05 0.14
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.05 0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.05 0.14
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.05 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Svaraj Trading #Svaraj Trading & Agencies
first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.