Svaraj Trading Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 81.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 81.47% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 151.72% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 80.43% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.

Svaraj Trading shares closed at 8.94 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.34% returns over the last 6 months and 120.74% over the last 12 months.