Svaraj Trading Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 81.47% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Svaraj Trading & Agencies are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 81.47% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 151.72% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 80.43% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.
Svaraj Trading shares closed at 8.94 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.34% returns over the last 6 months and 120.74% over the last 12 months.
|Svaraj Trading & Agencies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.11
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.11
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.02
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.05
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.08
|0.46
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.08
|0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|0.08
|0.46
|Tax
|0.18
|--
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.08
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.08
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|14.75
|14.75
|14.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited