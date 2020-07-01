Svaraj Trading Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 28.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2020 down 28.21% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 down 52.94% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 51.39% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2019.

Svaraj Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2019.

Svaraj Trading shares closed at 10.26 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -78.40% returns over the last 6 months and -90.84% over the last 12 months.