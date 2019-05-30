Svaraj Trading Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 47.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in March 2019 down 47.29% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019 down 9.9% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2019 up 9.09% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2018.

Svaraj Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2018.

Svaraj Trading shares closed at 112.80 on May 23, 2019 (BSE)