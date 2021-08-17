Svaraj Trading Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 30.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 30.22% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 22.56% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 23.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Svaraj Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2020.

Svaraj Trading shares closed at 16.87 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 200.71% returns over the last 6 months and 77.58% over the last 12 months.