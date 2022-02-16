Svaraj Trading Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 11.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 11.54% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 30.57% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 27.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Svaraj Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2020.

Svaraj Trading shares closed at 11.94 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.22% returns over the last 6 months and 123.18% over the last 12 months.