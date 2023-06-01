Svam Software Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, up 73.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in March 2023 up 73.32% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 6000% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Svam Software shares closed at 2.68 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -55.85% over the last 12 months.