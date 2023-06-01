English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Svam Software Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, up 73.32% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Svam Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in March 2023 up 73.32% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 6000% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    Svam Software shares closed at 2.68 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -55.85% over the last 12 months.

    Svam Software
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.19--0.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.19--0.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.18--0.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.010.03
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.050.020.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.08-0.03-0.49
    Other Income1.100.040.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.010.00
    Interest0.03----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.010.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.010.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.010.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.010.00
    Equity Share Capital16.8916.8916.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.01--
    Diluted EPS-0.010.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.01--
    Diluted EPS-0.010.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Svam Software
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:23 pm