Svam Software Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 24.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 24.54% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 99.96% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

Svam Software shares closed at 5.87 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.29% returns over the last 6 months and 72.14% over the last 12 months.