Svam Software Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 24.54% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Svam Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 24.54% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 99.96% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

Svam Software shares closed at 5.87 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.29% returns over the last 6 months and 72.14% over the last 12 months.

Svam Software
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.69 0.04 0.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.69 0.04 0.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.76 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.01 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 -- 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.39 0.02 0.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.49 0.01 -0.09
Other Income 0.49 -- 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 0.74
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 0.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.01 0.74
Tax -- -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.01 0.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.01 0.72
Equity Share Capital 16.89 16.89 16.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- 0.00 0.43
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- 0.00 0.43
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:30 pm
