Svam Software Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 24.54% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Svam Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 24.54% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 99.96% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.
Svam Software shares closed at 5.87 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.29% returns over the last 6 months and 72.14% over the last 12 months.
|Svam Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.69
|0.04
|0.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.69
|0.04
|0.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.76
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.01
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.02
|0.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|0.01
|-0.09
|Other Income
|0.49
|--
|0.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.74
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.74
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.01
|0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.01
|0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|16.89
|16.89
|16.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.00
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.00
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited