Svam Software Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 94.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 94.94% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2019 up 13191.04% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2019 up 578.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.

Svam Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2018.

Svam Software shares closed at 0.39 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)