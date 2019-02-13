Svam Software Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 16.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2018 up 4493.04% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2018 up 3166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Svam Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2017.

Svam Software shares closed at 0.63 on January 14, 2019 (BSE)