SVA India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 38.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 38.74% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 114.5% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 285.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

SVA India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2022.

SVA India shares closed at 8.13 on June 08, 2022 (BSE)