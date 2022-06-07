SVA India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 64.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 64.85% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 983.76% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

SVA India shares closed at 7.75 on August 26, 2020 (BSE)