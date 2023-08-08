English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SVA India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 38.24% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SVA India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 38.24% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 158.22% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 142.11% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    SVA India shares closed at 8.13 on June 08, 2022 (BSE)

    SVA India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.180.150.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.180.150.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.11--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.06-0.040.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.01
    Depreciation0.030.040.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.290.030.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.020.19
    Other Income0.100.11--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.090.19
    Interest0.110.030.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.210.07-0.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.210.07-0.08
    Tax0.00-0.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.210.08-0.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.210.08-0.08
    Equity Share Capital3.303.303.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.630.24-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.630.24-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.630.24-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.630.24-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #SVA India
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!