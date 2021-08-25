SVA India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 38.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2021 down 38.28% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 down 388.97% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

SVA India shares closed at 7.75 on August 26, 2020 (BSE)