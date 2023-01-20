SVA India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 49.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 49.65% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 136.49% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

SVA India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2021.

SVA India shares closed at 8.13 on June 08, 2022 (BSE)