    SVA India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 49.65% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SVA India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 49.65% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 136.49% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    SVA India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2021.

    SVA India shares closed at 8.13 on June 08, 2022 (BSE)

    SVA India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.133.000.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.133.000.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.002.800.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.08--0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.010.01
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.590.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-0.41-0.06
    Other Income0.060.14--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-0.27-0.06
    Interest0.250.300.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.57-0.56-0.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.57-0.56-0.24
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.57-0.56-0.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.57-0.56-0.24
    Equity Share Capital3.303.303.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.20-4.62-0.72
    Diluted EPS1.20-4.62-0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.20-4.62-0.72
    Diluted EPS1.20-4.62-0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

