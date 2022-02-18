SVA India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 46.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 46.97% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 down 21.94% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

SVA India shares closed at 7.75 on August 26, 2020 (BSE)