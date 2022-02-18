SVA India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 46.97% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SVA India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 46.97% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 down 21.94% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.
SVA India shares closed at 7.75 on August 26, 2020 (BSE)
|SVA India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.26
|0.04
|0.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.26
|0.04
|0.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.10
|0.00
|0.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|0.02
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-0.02
|Other Income
|--
|1.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.98
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.80
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.24
|0.80
|-0.20
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|0.80
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|0.80
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|2.41
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|2.41
|-0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|2.41
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|2.41
|-0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited