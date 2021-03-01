SVA India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 20.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2020 down 20.92% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 up 40.26% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

SVA India shares closed at 7.75 on August 26, 2020 (BSE)