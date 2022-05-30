SVA India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 64.85% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SVA India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 64.85% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 983.76% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.
SVA India shares closed at 7.75 on August 26, 2020 (BSE)
|SVA India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|0.26
|0.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|0.26
|0.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.36
|0.10
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.25
|0.04
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.16
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.06
|0.14
|Other Income
|0.05
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.06
|0.14
|Interest
|0.49
|0.18
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-0.24
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.56
|-0.24
|-0.03
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|-0.24
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|-0.24
|-0.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.55
|-0.24
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|-0.72
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|-0.72
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|-0.72
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|-0.72
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
