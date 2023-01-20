SVA India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 49.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 49.65% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 61.59% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

SVA India shares closed at 8.13 on June 08, 2022 (BSE)