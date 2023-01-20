English
    SVA India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 49.65% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SVA India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 49.65% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 61.59% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    SVA India shares closed at 8.13 on June 08, 2022 (BSE)

    SVA India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.133.000.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.133.000.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.002.800.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.08--0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.010.01
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.590.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-0.41-0.06
    Other Income0.060.14--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-0.27-0.06
    Interest0.250.300.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.57-0.56-0.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.57-0.56-0.24
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.57-0.56-0.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.57-0.56-0.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.47-0.96--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.09-1.53-0.24
    Equity Share Capital3.303.303.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-4.62-0.72
    Diluted EPS-0.28-4.62-0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-4.62-0.72
    Diluted EPS-0.28-4.62-0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

