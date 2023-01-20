SVA India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 49.65% Y-o-Y
January 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SVA India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 49.65% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 61.59% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
SVA India shares closed at 8.13 on June 08, 2022 (BSE)
|SVA India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|3.00
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|3.00
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|2.80
|0.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|--
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.59
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.41
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.14
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.27
|-0.06
|Interest
|0.25
|0.30
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.56
|-0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.57
|-0.56
|-0.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.57
|-0.56
|-0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|-0.56
|-0.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.47
|-0.96
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.09
|-1.53
|-0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-4.62
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-4.62
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-4.62
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-4.62
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited