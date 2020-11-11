Suzlon Energy Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 215.14 crore, up 101.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.14 crore in September 2020 up 101.44% from Rs. 106.80 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 558.46 crore in September 2020 up 158.24% from Rs. 958.92 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.58 crore in September 2020 up 94.47% from Rs. 263.88 crore in September 2019.

Suzlon Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.80 in September 2019.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 3.04 on November 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 16.92% returns over the last 6 months and 7.42% over the last 12 months.