PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|suzlon-energy-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-215-14-crore-up-101-44-y-o-y-6102701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzlon Energy Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 215.14 crore, up 101.44% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 215.14 crore in September 2020 up 101.44% from Rs. 106.80 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 558.46 crore in September 2020 up 158.24% from Rs. 958.92 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.58 crore in September 2020 up 94.47% from Rs. 263.88 crore in September 2019.

Suzlon Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.80 in September 2019.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 3.04 on November 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 16.92% returns over the last 6 months and 7.42% over the last 12 months.

Suzlon Energy
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations198.3835.30106.80
Other Operating Income16.76----
Total Income From Operations215.1435.30106.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials66.627.5556.58
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks60.437.3685.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost42.5047.1270.17
Depreciation51.4853.52315.43
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses78.0463.57234.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-83.93-143.82-655.65
Other Income17.8738.1576.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-66.06-105.67-579.31
Interest197.22385.23200.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-263.28-490.90-780.21
Exceptional Items821.74-14.87-178.71
P/L Before Tax558.46-505.77-958.92
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities558.46-505.77-958.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period558.46-505.77-958.92
Equity Share Capital1,645.101,542.711,063.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.69-0.93-1.80
Diluted EPS0.58-0.93-1.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.69-0.93-1.80
Diluted EPS0.58-0.93-1.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results #Suzlon Energy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.