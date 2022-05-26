 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suzlon Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,666.04 crore, up 211.11% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,666.04 crore in March 2022 up 211.11% from Rs. 535.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 307.29 crore in March 2022 down 38.5% from Rs. 221.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.45 crore in March 2022 down 39.28% from Rs. 28.74 crore in March 2021.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 8.70 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.40% returns over the last 6 months and 61.11% over the last 12 months.

Suzlon Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,666.04 1,001.18 535.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,666.04 1,001.18 535.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,250.88 885.88 377.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 136.77 -142.48 -65.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.62 56.63 49.47
Depreciation 47.73 47.62 42.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 219.13 149.08 160.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -45.09 4.45 -29.17
Other Income 14.81 15.06 15.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -30.28 19.51 -13.73
Interest 194.14 201.79 202.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -224.42 -182.28 -216.59
Exceptional Items -82.87 -- -5.28
P/L Before Tax -307.29 -182.28 -221.87
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -307.29 -182.28 -221.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -307.29 -182.28 -221.87
Equity Share Capital 1,843.49 1,821.16 1,701.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -0.20 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.20 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -0.20 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.20 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results #Suzlon Energy
first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
