Suzlon Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,666.04 crore, up 211.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,666.04 crore in March 2022 up 211.11% from Rs. 535.51 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 307.29 crore in March 2022 down 38.5% from Rs. 221.87 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.45 crore in March 2022 down 39.28% from Rs. 28.74 crore in March 2021.
Suzlon Energy shares closed at 8.70 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.40% returns over the last 6 months and 61.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Suzlon Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,666.04
|1,001.18
|535.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,666.04
|1,001.18
|535.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,250.88
|885.88
|377.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|136.77
|-142.48
|-65.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.62
|56.63
|49.47
|Depreciation
|47.73
|47.62
|42.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|219.13
|149.08
|160.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.09
|4.45
|-29.17
|Other Income
|14.81
|15.06
|15.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.28
|19.51
|-13.73
|Interest
|194.14
|201.79
|202.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-224.42
|-182.28
|-216.59
|Exceptional Items
|-82.87
|--
|-5.28
|P/L Before Tax
|-307.29
|-182.28
|-221.87
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-307.29
|-182.28
|-221.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-307.29
|-182.28
|-221.87
|Equity Share Capital
|1,843.49
|1,821.16
|1,701.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.20
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.20
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.20
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.20
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited