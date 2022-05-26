Suzlon Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,666.04 crore, up 211.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,666.04 crore in March 2022 up 211.11% from Rs. 535.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 307.29 crore in March 2022 down 38.5% from Rs. 221.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.45 crore in March 2022 down 39.28% from Rs. 28.74 crore in March 2021.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 8.70 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.40% returns over the last 6 months and 61.11% over the last 12 months.