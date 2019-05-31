Suzlon Energy Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 747.31 crore, down 51.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 747.31 crore in March 2019 down 51.83% from Rs. 1,551.42 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,494.29 crore in March 2019 down 699.13% from Rs. 812.67 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.68 crore in March 2019 down 81.7% from Rs. 244.10 crore in March 2018.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 5.75 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.65% returns over the last 6 months and -38.83% over the last 12 months.