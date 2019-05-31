Suzlon Energy Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 747.31 crore, down 51.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 747.31 crore in March 2019 down 51.83% from Rs. 1,551.42 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,494.29 crore in March 2019 down 699.13% from Rs. 812.67 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.68 crore in March 2019 down 81.7% from Rs. 244.10 crore in March 2018.
Suzlon Energy shares closed at 5.75 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.65% returns over the last 6 months and -38.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Suzlon Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|723.03
|360.92
|1,540.87
|Other Operating Income
|24.28
|36.51
|10.55
|Total Income From Operations
|747.31
|397.43
|1,551.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|358.05
|367.83
|605.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.81
|--
|220.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|170.65
|-151.57
|178.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|106.96
|80.82
|78.01
|Depreciation
|137.44
|118.52
|121.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|159.13
|77.61
|307.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-190.73
|-95.78
|39.19
|Other Income
|97.97
|109.21
|83.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-92.76
|13.43
|122.42
|Interest
|198.42
|246.33
|513.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-291.18
|-232.90
|-391.08
|Exceptional Items
|-6,202.04
|-51.82
|-420.19
|P/L Before Tax
|-6,493.22
|-284.72
|-811.27
|Tax
|1.07
|0.08
|1.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6,494.29
|-284.80
|-812.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6,494.29
|-284.80
|-812.67
|Equity Share Capital
|1,063.95
|1,063.95
|1,063.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.21
|-0.54
|-1.53
|Diluted EPS
|-12.21
|-0.54
|-1.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.21
|-0.54
|-1.53
|Diluted EPS
|-12.21
|-0.54
|-1.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited