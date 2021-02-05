Suzlon Energy Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 444.32 crore, up 554.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.32 crore in December 2020 up 554.09% from Rs. 67.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 229.22 crore in December 2020 up 78.08% from Rs. 1,045.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2020 up 103.66% from Rs. 207.01 crore in December 2019.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 7.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.85% returns over the last 6 months and 204.35% over the last 12 months.