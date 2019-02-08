Suzlon Energy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 397.43 crore, down 76.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 397.43 crore in December 2018 down 76.98% from Rs. 1,726.32 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 284.80 crore in December 2018 down 9853.42% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.95 crore in December 2018 down 62.99% from Rs. 356.56 crore in December 2017.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 3.95 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.76% returns over the last 6 months and -69.73% over the last 12 months.