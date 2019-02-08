Suzlon Energy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 397.43 crore, down 76.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 397.43 crore in December 2018 down 76.98% from Rs. 1,726.32 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 284.80 crore in December 2018 down 9853.42% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.95 crore in December 2018 down 62.99% from Rs. 356.56 crore in December 2017.
Suzlon Energy shares closed at 3.95 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.76% returns over the last 6 months and -69.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Suzlon Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|360.92
|625.15
|1,719.97
|Other Operating Income
|36.51
|6.64
|6.35
|Total Income From Operations
|397.43
|631.79
|1,726.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|367.83
|356.65
|343.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|464.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-151.57
|46.21
|480.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|80.82
|70.61
|65.30
|Depreciation
|118.52
|92.83
|99.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|77.61
|225.24
|110.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-95.78
|-159.75
|162.54
|Other Income
|109.21
|137.98
|94.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.43
|-21.77
|257.03
|Interest
|246.33
|262.53
|241.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-232.90
|-284.30
|15.46
|Exceptional Items
|-51.82
|-15.46
|-12.54
|P/L Before Tax
|-284.72
|-299.76
|2.92
|Tax
|0.08
|0.20
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-284.80
|-299.96
|2.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-284.80
|-299.96
|2.92
|Equity Share Capital
|1,063.95
|1,063.95
|1,063.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.56
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.56
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.56
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.56
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited