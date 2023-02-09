English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suzlon Energy net profit more than doubles to Rs 78 crore in Q3

    Its total income however fell to Rs 1,464 crore from Rs 1,615 crore a year ago.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST
    In a separate statement, Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said:

    In a separate statement, Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said: "The beginning of 2023 has been highly encouraging for the wind energy sector with a slew of crucial policy announcements. Indian wind energy is equipped and on track to contribute substantially towards India's energy transition roadmap."

    Suzlon Energy Limited on Thursday said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 78.28 crore during the December 2022 quarter, mainly due to reduced expenses.

    The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 36.77 crore during the October-December quarter of preceding fiscal, Suzlon Energy said in a regulatory filing.

    Its total income however fell to Rs 1,464 crore from Rs 1,615 crore a year ago.

    The expenses stood at Rs 1,386 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 1,573 crore in the year ago quarter.