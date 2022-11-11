 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suzlon Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,437.75 crore, up 6.06% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,437.75 crore in September 2022 up 6.06% from Rs. 1,355.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.43 crore in September 2022 up 644.36% from Rs. 10.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.48 crore in September 2022 down 26.91% from Rs. 238.71 crore in September 2021.

Suzlon Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 8.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.63% returns over the last 6 months and 18.57% over the last 12 months.

Suzlon Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,437.75 1,380.68 1,355.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,437.75 1,380.68 1,355.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 775.40 1,097.79 913.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 95.22 -209.13 -113.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 153.46 142.03 151.74
Depreciation 62.89 58.63 61.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 244.02 135.75 171.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.76 155.61 171.45
Other Income 4.83 2.79 6.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.59 158.40 177.45
Interest 96.85 151.19 190.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.74 7.21 -12.86
Exceptional Items -- 2,469.09 --
P/L Before Tax 14.74 2,476.30 -12.86
Tax -41.73 43.75 0.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.47 2,432.55 -13.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.47 2,432.55 -13.34
Minority Interest 0.96 0.78 1.85
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.94
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 57.43 2,433.33 -10.55
Equity Share Capital 2,014.62 1,957.77 1,780.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 2.57 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.06 2.48 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 2.57 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.06 2.48 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:52 am
