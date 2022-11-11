Suzlon Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,437.75 crore, up 6.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,437.75 crore in September 2022 up 6.06% from Rs. 1,355.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.43 crore in September 2022 up 644.36% from Rs. 10.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.48 crore in September 2022 down 26.91% from Rs. 238.71 crore in September 2021.

Suzlon Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 8.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.63% returns over the last 6 months and 18.57% over the last 12 months.