Suzlon Energy Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 731.80 crore, down 9.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 731.80 crore in September 2020 down 9.54% from Rs. 809.01 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 675.77 crore in September 2020 up 190.45% from Rs. 747.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.57 crore in September 2020 up 132.58% from Rs. 357.80 crore in September 2019.

Suzlon Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.40 in September 2019.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 3.60 on November 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 37.40% returns over the last 6 months and 50.63% over the last 12 months.