Suzlon Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,474.47 crore, up 117.82% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,474.47 crore in March 2022 up 117.82% from Rs. 1,136.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 204.29 crore in March 2022 down 260.62% from Rs. 56.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.88 crore in March 2022 up 9.82% from Rs. 201.12 crore in March 2021.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 8.70 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.40% returns over the last 6 months and 61.11% over the last 12 months.

Suzlon Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,474.47 1,596.87 1,136.00
Other Operating Income -- 13.04 --
Total Income From Operations 2,474.47 1,609.91 1,136.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,526.10 1,134.62 730.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 337.31 -113.20 -124.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 131.34 140.74 122.24
Depreciation 77.42 63.24 62.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 263.10 161.70 211.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 139.20 222.81 133.92
Other Income 4.26 5.10 5.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.46 227.91 139.07
Interest 176.43 186.37 196.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -32.97 41.54 -57.50
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.41
P/L Before Tax -32.97 41.54 -58.91
Tax 159.95 4.77 1.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -192.92 36.77 -60.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -192.92 36.77 -60.02
Minority Interest 1.23 -0.04 -2.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates -12.60 0.96 5.77
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -204.29 37.69 -56.65
Equity Share Capital 1,843.49 1,821.16 1,701.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 0.04 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.22 0.04 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 0.04 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.22 0.04 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
