Suzlon Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,474.47 crore, up 117.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,474.47 crore in March 2022 up 117.82% from Rs. 1,136.00 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 204.29 crore in March 2022 down 260.62% from Rs. 56.65 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.88 crore in March 2022 up 9.82% from Rs. 201.12 crore in March 2021.
Suzlon Energy shares closed at 8.70 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.40% returns over the last 6 months and 61.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Suzlon Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,474.47
|1,596.87
|1,136.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|13.04
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,474.47
|1,609.91
|1,136.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,526.10
|1,134.62
|730.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|337.31
|-113.20
|-124.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|131.34
|140.74
|122.24
|Depreciation
|77.42
|63.24
|62.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|263.10
|161.70
|211.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|139.20
|222.81
|133.92
|Other Income
|4.26
|5.10
|5.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|143.46
|227.91
|139.07
|Interest
|176.43
|186.37
|196.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.97
|41.54
|-57.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.41
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.97
|41.54
|-58.91
|Tax
|159.95
|4.77
|1.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-192.92
|36.77
|-60.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-192.92
|36.77
|-60.02
|Minority Interest
|1.23
|-0.04
|-2.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-12.60
|0.96
|5.77
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-204.29
|37.69
|-56.65
|Equity Share Capital
|1,843.49
|1,821.16
|1,701.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.04
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.04
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.04
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.04
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited