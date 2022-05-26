Suzlon Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,474.47 crore, up 117.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,474.47 crore in March 2022 up 117.82% from Rs. 1,136.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 204.29 crore in March 2022 down 260.62% from Rs. 56.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.88 crore in March 2022 up 9.82% from Rs. 201.12 crore in March 2021.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 8.70 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.40% returns over the last 6 months and 61.11% over the last 12 months.