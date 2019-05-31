Suzlon Energy Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,444.86 crore, down 35.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,444.86 crore in March 2019 down 35.63% from Rs. 2,244.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 292.60 crore in March 2019 up 37.72% from Rs. 469.85 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.76 crore in March 2019 down 51.27% from Rs. 233.47 crore in March 2018.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 5.75 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.65% returns over the last 6 months and -38.83% over the last 12 months.