Suzlon Energy Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,444.86 crore, down 35.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,444.86 crore in March 2019 down 35.63% from Rs. 2,244.54 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 292.60 crore in March 2019 up 37.72% from Rs. 469.85 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.76 crore in March 2019 down 51.27% from Rs. 233.47 crore in March 2018.
Suzlon Energy shares closed at 5.75 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.65% returns over the last 6 months and -38.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Suzlon Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,421.19
|1,090.68
|2,236.11
|Other Operating Income
|23.67
|6.80
|8.43
|Total Income From Operations
|1,444.86
|1,097.48
|2,244.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|840.08
|738.14
|985.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|220.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|112.53
|-131.10
|197.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|248.94
|218.52
|202.54
|Depreciation
|87.29
|82.48
|101.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|135.16
|-20.28
|420.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.86
|209.72
|116.87
|Other Income
|5.61
|14.86
|15.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.47
|224.58
|132.04
|Interest
|282.03
|335.09
|619.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-255.56
|-110.51
|-487.81
|Exceptional Items
|-33.32
|60.89
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-288.88
|-49.62
|-487.81
|Tax
|4.54
|-11.00
|-3.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-293.42
|-38.62
|-484.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-293.42
|-38.62
|-484.07
|Minority Interest
|2.04
|2.31
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.22
|-1.45
|14.22
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-292.60
|-37.76
|-469.85
|Equity Share Capital
|1,063.95
|1,063.95
|1,063.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.07
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.07
|-0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.07
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.07
|-0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited