Suzlon Energy Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,380.68 crore, up 20.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,380.68 crore in June 2022 up 20.92% from Rs. 1,141.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,433.33 crore in June 2022 up 10943.72% from Rs. 22.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.03 crore in June 2022 up 34.89% from Rs. 160.90 crore in June 2021.

Suzlon Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 7.40 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.86% returns over the last 6 months and 14.73% over the last 12 months.