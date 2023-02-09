Suzlon Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,458.02 crore, down 9.43% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,458.02 1,437.75 1,596.87 Other Operating Income -- -- 13.04 Total Income From Operations 1,458.02 1,437.75 1,609.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 748.13 775.40 1,134.62 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 163.71 95.22 -113.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 156.55 153.46 140.74 Depreciation 57.60 62.89 63.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 174.29 244.02 161.70 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.74 106.76 222.81 Other Income 6.13 4.83 5.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.87 111.59 227.91 Interest 86.28 96.85 186.37 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.59 14.74 41.54 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 77.59 14.74 41.54 Tax -0.69 -41.73 4.77 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.28 56.47 36.77 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.28 56.47 36.77 Minority Interest 0.08 0.96 -0.04 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.96 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 78.36 57.43 37.69 Equity Share Capital 2,254.62 2,014.62 1,821.16 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 0.06 0.04 Diluted EPS 0.07 0.06 0.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 0.06 0.04 Diluted EPS 0.07 0.06 0.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited