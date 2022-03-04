Suzlon Energy Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,609.91 crore, up 68.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,609.91 crore in December 2021 up 68.58% from Rs. 954.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.69 crore in December 2021 up 132.19% from Rs. 117.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.15 crore in December 2021 up 107.67% from Rs. 140.20 crore in December 2020.

Suzlon Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2020.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 9.90 on March 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 60.98% returns over the last 6 months and 73.68% over the last 12 months.