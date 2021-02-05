Suzlon Energy Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 954.99 crore, up 43.5% Y-o-Y
February 05, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 954.99 crore in December 2020 up 43.5% from Rs. 665.52 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 117.07 crore in December 2020 up 84.1% from Rs. 736.44 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.20 crore in December 2020 up 186.99% from Rs. 161.16 crore in December 2019.
Suzlon Energy shares closed at 7.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.85% returns over the last 6 months and 204.35% over the last 12 months.
|Suzlon Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|937.52
|724.51
|653.57
|Other Operating Income
|17.47
|7.29
|11.95
|Total Income From Operations
|954.99
|731.80
|665.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|462.38
|261.93
|371.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.95
|72.45
|12.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|130.86
|141.22
|186.97
|Depreciation
|56.58
|68.94
|155.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|208.13
|144.53
|263.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|79.09
|42.73
|-323.88
|Other Income
|4.53
|4.90
|7.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|83.62
|47.63
|-316.41
|Interest
|194.51
|197.36
|422.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-110.89
|-149.73
|-739.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|821.74
|-3.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-110.89
|672.01
|-742.06
|Tax
|0.25
|2.17
|0.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-111.14
|669.84
|-743.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-111.14
|669.84
|-743.03
|Minority Interest
|0.99
|1.01
|6.47
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-6.92
|4.92
|0.12
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-117.07
|675.77
|-736.44
|Equity Share Capital
|1,672.93
|1,645.10
|1,063.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.83
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.71
|-1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.83
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.71
|-1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited