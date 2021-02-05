Suzlon Energy Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 954.99 crore, up 43.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 954.99 crore in December 2020 up 43.5% from Rs. 665.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 117.07 crore in December 2020 up 84.1% from Rs. 736.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.20 crore in December 2020 up 186.99% from Rs. 161.16 crore in December 2019.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 7.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.85% returns over the last 6 months and 204.35% over the last 12 months.