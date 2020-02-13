Suzlon Energy Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 665.52 crore, down 39.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 665.52 crore in December 2019 down 39.36% from Rs. 1,097.48 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 736.44 crore in December 2019 down 1850.32% from Rs. 37.76 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 161.16 crore in December 2019 down 152.48% from Rs. 307.06 crore in December 2018.
Suzlon Energy shares closed at 2.40 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -43.53% returns over the last 6 months and -30.43% over the last 12 months.
|Suzlon Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|653.57
|809.01
|1,090.68
|Other Operating Income
|11.95
|--
|6.80
|Total Income From Operations
|665.52
|809.01
|1,097.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|371.34
|378.12
|738.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.74
|291.80
|-131.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|186.97
|209.12
|218.52
|Depreciation
|155.25
|75.84
|82.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|263.10
|296.21
|-20.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-323.88
|-442.08
|209.72
|Other Income
|7.47
|8.44
|14.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-316.41
|-433.64
|224.58
|Interest
|422.63
|300.07
|335.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-739.04
|-733.71
|-110.51
|Exceptional Items
|-3.02
|-44.12
|60.89
|P/L Before Tax
|-742.06
|-777.83
|-49.62
|Tax
|0.97
|-0.31
|-11.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-743.03
|-777.52
|-38.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-743.03
|-777.52
|-38.62
|Minority Interest
|6.47
|30.68
|2.31
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.12
|-0.31
|-1.45
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-736.44
|-747.15
|-37.76
|Equity Share Capital
|1,063.95
|1,063.95
|1,063.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|-1.40
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|-1.40
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|-1.40
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|-1.40
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 13, 2020 09:05 am