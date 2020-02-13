Suzlon Energy Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 665.52 crore, down 39.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 665.52 crore in December 2019 down 39.36% from Rs. 1,097.48 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 736.44 crore in December 2019 down 1850.32% from Rs. 37.76 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 161.16 crore in December 2019 down 152.48% from Rs. 307.06 crore in December 2018.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 2.40 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -43.53% returns over the last 6 months and -30.43% over the last 12 months.