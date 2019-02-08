Suzlon Energy Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,097.48 crore, down 50.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,097.48 crore in December 2018 down 50.56% from Rs. 2,220.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.76 crore in December 2018 down 15.54% from Rs. 32.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 307.06 crore in December 2018 down 15.04% from Rs. 361.43 crore in December 2017.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 3.95 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.76% returns over the last 6 months and -69.73% over the last 12 months.