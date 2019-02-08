Suzlon Energy Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,097.48 crore, down 50.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,097.48 crore in December 2018 down 50.56% from Rs. 2,220.00 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.76 crore in December 2018 down 15.54% from Rs. 32.68 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 307.06 crore in December 2018 down 15.04% from Rs. 361.43 crore in December 2017.
Suzlon Energy shares closed at 3.95 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.76% returns over the last 6 months and -69.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Suzlon Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,090.68
|1,194.99
|2,203.86
|Other Operating Income
|6.80
|9.87
|16.14
|Total Income From Operations
|1,097.48
|1,204.86
|2,220.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|738.14
|716.06
|500.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|464.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-131.10
|-59.95
|553.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|218.52
|212.74
|193.13
|Depreciation
|82.48
|88.09
|79.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-20.28
|568.50
|164.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|209.72
|-320.58
|265.06
|Other Income
|14.86
|17.03
|17.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|224.58
|-303.55
|282.43
|Interest
|335.09
|324.84
|325.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-110.51
|-628.39
|-42.67
|Exceptional Items
|60.89
|--
|-5.17
|P/L Before Tax
|-49.62
|-628.39
|-47.84
|Tax
|-11.00
|-2.63
|0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.62
|-625.76
|-48.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.62
|-625.76
|-48.45
|Minority Interest
|2.31
|3.42
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.45
|-1.62
|15.77
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-37.76
|-623.96
|-32.68
|Equity Share Capital
|1,063.95
|1,063.95
|1,063.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-1.17
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-1.17
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-1.17
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-1.17
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited