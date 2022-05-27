 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suyog Tele Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.35 crore, up 19.08% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suyog Telematics are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.35 crore in March 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 33.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2022 up 631.53% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.13 crore in March 2022 up 48.02% from Rs. 19.68 crore in March 2021.

Suyog Tele EPS has increased to Rs. 6.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in March 2021.

Suyog Tele shares closed at 380.80 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Suyog Telematics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.35 41.60 33.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.35 41.60 33.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.20 14.56 -0.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.82 3.13 2.30
Depreciation 8.15 3.43 9.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.06 3.91 13.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.12 16.57 8.68
Other Income 1.86 0.24 1.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.98 16.81 10.38
Interest 8.79 1.39 6.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.19 15.42 3.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.19 15.42 3.62
Tax 5.49 3.69 4.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.69 11.73 -1.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.69 11.73 -1.26
Equity Share Capital 10.48 10.48 10.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.48 11.37 -1.24
Diluted EPS 6.48 11.37 -1.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.48 11.37 -1.24
Diluted EPS 6.48 11.37 -1.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suyog Tele #Suyog Telematics #Telecommunications - Service
first published: May 27, 2022 08:30 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.