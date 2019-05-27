Suyog Tele Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.84 crore, up 24.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.84 crore in March 2019 up 24.35% from Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2019 up 126% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.94 crore in March 2019 up 178.88% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2018.

Suyog Tele EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.76 in March 2018.

Suyog Tele shares closed at 395.05 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 55.65% returns over the last 6 months and 23.45% over the last 12 months.