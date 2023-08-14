Suyog Tele Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.69 crore, up 16.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.69 crore in June 2023 up 16.59% from Rs. 33.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.24 crore in June 2023 up 7.47% from Rs. 11.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.80 crore in June 2023 up 15.5% from Rs. 24.07 crore in June 2022.

Suyog Tele EPS has increased to Rs. 11.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.86 in June 2022.

Suyog Tele shares closed at 613.80 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 76.38% returns over the last 6 months and 62.04% over the last 12 months.