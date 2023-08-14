English
    Suyog Tele Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.69 crore, up 16.59% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suyog Telematics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.69 crore in June 2023 up 16.59% from Rs. 33.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.24 crore in June 2023 up 7.47% from Rs. 11.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.80 crore in June 2023 up 15.5% from Rs. 24.07 crore in June 2022.

    Suyog Tele EPS has increased to Rs. 11.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.86 in June 2022.

    Suyog Tele shares closed at 613.80 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 76.38% returns over the last 6 months and 62.04% over the last 12 months.

    Suyog Telematics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.6938.2433.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.6938.2433.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.252.825.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.943.782.95
    Depreciation7.319.662.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.457.472.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7414.5118.63
    Other Income0.751.312.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.4915.8221.37
    Interest4.345.345.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.1510.4815.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.1510.4815.92
    Tax3.91-2.164.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.2412.6411.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.2412.6411.39
    Equity Share Capital10.4810.4810.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6812.0610.86
    Diluted EPS11.6812.0610.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6812.0610.86
    Diluted EPS11.6812.0610.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:33 pm

